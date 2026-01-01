Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Atwater, California
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- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins58.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup232.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup264.2 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- RECBigfoot Cannabis CoPickup in under 30 mins296.3 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am PT
One of the best dispensaries I have ever been to. They have amazing strains to choose from, the Bigfoot Apple Fritter pre roll is my favorite. Guest service is on point too, Josh and Ginger are knowledgeable about their product, friendly and they always remember what I like. I would drive up the mountain every time to visit this location.read full review
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