Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Azusa, California
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- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup15.2 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup15.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Bellflower20 dealsPickup22.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECCatalyst - Florence19 dealsPickup23.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
first time going in a dispo since moving from az and I must say top notch all around.service was fast and smooth and quality was amazing! picked up a half of aster Mac fresh from dec for 50 with ftp discount and I am not in the least bit disappointed!! would definitely recommend and will be returning. also I left my DL and they called me and told me very promptly and even held it til I can come back again. you all are the best! thank you!read full review
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