Frequently asked questions
Yes, marijuana is legal in Bakersfield, CA for recreational and medical use.
Yes, according to Leafly.com there is at least one medical marijuana dispensary in Bakersfield, California.
Yes, you can order weed online in Bakersfield, CA at Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.
To get a medical marijuana card in Bakersfield, you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient ID code. This information alone will allow you to enter Bakersfield medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card if you wish.
No, you do not need a prescription to visit a medical dispensary in Bakersfield.
To enter a dispensary in Bakersfield, California the law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries in Bakersfield cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.
Only adults age 21 or older or adults with a valid medical marijuana card can buy weed in Bakersfield, CA.