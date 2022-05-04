Frequently asked questions

Is marijuana legal in Bakersfield, CA? Yes, marijuana is legal in Bakersfield, CA for recreational and medical use.

Are there medical marijuana dispensaries in Bakersfield, California? Yes, according to Leafly.com there is at least one medical marijuana dispensary in Bakersfield, California.

Can I order weed online in Bakersfield, CA? Yes, you can order weed online in Bakersfield, CA at Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.

How do you get a medical marijuana card in Bakersfield? To get a medical marijuana card in Bakersfield, you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient ID code. This information alone will allow you to enter Bakersfield medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card if you wish.

Do you need a prescription to visit a medical marijuana dispensary in Bakersfield? No, you do not need a prescription to visit a medical dispensary in Bakersfield.

What are Bakersfield, California dispensary laws? To enter a dispensary in Bakersfield, California the law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries in Bakersfield cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.