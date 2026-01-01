Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Banning, California
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- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet19 dealsPickup12.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECDouble Eye6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great place they are very generous. They have wonderful gift bags Great first time customer deals every Friday night they have free food for the first 30 people and a DJ that starts at seven. It’s always a great vibe at Double Eye wide selection of products! Come check it out. They’re having a great St. Patrick’s Day party. They told me they’re gonna have great goodie bags plus a T-shirt come by and check them out.read full review
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Moreno Valley Dispensary (Alessandro)2 dealsPickup20.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
A Hidden Gem in Moreno Valley! Tucked away in what used to be the old Shango location, the newly reopened Vibe by California on Alessandro is the best-kept secret in town. It has all the charm of a mom-and-pop shop with the professionalism of a top-tier dispensary. The moment you walk in, you feel the warmth of a team that genuinely cares about your experience. The new product selection is incredible—thoughtfully curated and clearly chosen with customers in mind. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or just exploring, the staff makes it easy to find what you need. I personally struggle with sleep, and Jocelyn took the time to listen and recommend products that actually worked for me. She was knowledgeable, friendly, and completely on point. If you haven’t stopped by yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. This location is all about quality, care, and community. I can’t recommend it enough—go see for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECVibe by California | Palm Springs18.8 mi away
My friends suggested that I shop at this store and they were definitely right. We had a very educational discussion with the bud tender who answered all of our questions and helped an inexperienced friend figure out what she’ll like. We were very impressed. We will probably go shopping there again tomorrow. Thank you bud tender that I didn’t get the name of...see you soon.read full review
- MED & RECThe Lighthouse - Palm Springs20.1 mi awayClosed until 12pm PT
What a great place - clean environment and a really friendly bud tender. The GM was there and came out to say hi also. There is a coffee shop next door, and they offered me a discount on the coffee. Really good product selection, bought an eight which was fire. Staying next door so I’m going to come back. Huge parking lot makes it really easy.read full review
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery21.0 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Springs23.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- RECKushella Dispensary23.2 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
This place has saved me for my deep sleep needed at night. The ladies that work the counter are so incredibly knowledgeable about their products, it blew me away! I’ve been to about 10 different dispensaries around town and this one is, by far, the best I’ve been to. You have to check this place out. You won’t be disappointed!read full review
- MED & RECOTC Dispensary & Lounge23.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This place has been undeniably the best. I drive approximately 40 - 50 miles just to come here. Their prices beat the ones in my local area, a large selection of products, and their staff are incredibly pleasant and helpful. They're non-judgmental and exceptionally accommodating. I stay in the lounge for up to hours at a time. The atmosphere is really chill and respectful. They also provide trays, lighters, grinders, ash trays, etc. in their lounge area so you can enjoy yourself. This is my home away from home. :)read full review
- MED & RECHigh Times - San Bernardino26.5 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I must say this place was a breath of fresh air! We are newbies to the dispensary scene and we were visiting from Texas in October. When we arrived we were immediately greeted with a smile from the security guard. When we entered the staff was just as friendly. The establishment has an open floor that’s similar to a small grocery store. Staff members rushed to our side to explain how things worked and they even walked through the store with us and recommended different strains based off of our preferences. They also checked in on us multiple times throughout the shopping experience. The products they carry are diverse and you’re sure to find something that suits your needs. They also have a plethora of pre rolls! Overall I would highly recommend this establishment over any of the other dispensaries in the area. Thank you so much to the High Times staff for making our first time memorable! We will definitely visit you all again when we are back in town!read full review
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