Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Berkeley, California
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Berkeley, California for medical use and recreational use.
Yes, there are over 50 dispensaries in Berkeley, CA.
The best dispensaries in Berkeley, CA according to dispensary reviews on Leafly.com are
Yes, there are 43 medical marijuana dispensaries in Berkeley according to Leafly.com.
Yes. You can order weed online in Berkeley on Leafly.com for in-store pick up at your favorite dispensary.
No, you don't need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Berkeley, CA since recreational marijuana is legal in the state.
No, smoking weed on campus at UC Berkeley is not allowed unless for university-approved academic research