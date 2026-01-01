Dispensaries with student discounts in Berkeley, California
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- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins26.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECHi-Fidelity0.9 mi awayOpen until 9am PT
Very knowledgeable and courteous staff. Great deals and overall great vibes. Their services and products are on point. Would highly recommend to anyone in need of some lit deals and products that they have. Unmatched service and great for the community. Can't ask for anything more. Thank you High Fidelity Team!!!!read full review
- MED & RECGemme Verdi9.0 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
Gemme Verdi is incredible. The staff is welcoming, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful. They always make sure you find exactly what you’re looking for, whether it’s flower, vapes, edibles, or concentrates. The deals are unbeatable and the selection is the best I’ve ever seen — seriously the best selection ever!!! From exotics to everyday favorites, they always have something new and exciting on the shelves. Prices are amazing compared to other shops, and the daily specials make it even better. The shop itself is clean and has a great energy. Curbside pick-up is quick and convenient, too. I wouldn’t go anywhere else. Gemme Verdi truly sets the standard for dispensaries in SF.read full review
- Off The Charts - San Francisco9.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
- MED & RECTop Notch Flowers10.6 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I like how I can go to all the reviews from everybody who has purchased through this business and everybody has positive feedback and only good reviews but 1 person it makes me wonder where you mad they just didn't have your products and for it to be cheap enough for your likening I feel bad for businesses who have to deal with re occuring costumers patient who have ordered previously so I'm a aware of prices and specially and even tax I believe everyone knows that tax is for everyone nobody is exempt to tax I love this delivery service for starting from the ground up and years later I'm still able to get the best product i have ever ordered from any delivery service would recommend to any patient who are look for there medicine.read full review
- MED & RECMercy Wellness of Cotati39.9 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I love mercy wellness. Every staff member that I spoke with has been very polite and friendly and knowledgeable. The quality is amazing and reasonable prices. I am on a tight budget but cannabis products help me so much. I have trouble affording the cannabis products that make me feel better. I saw they provided medical patients high-quality free products. I was very surprised that they are so kind and genocide as to help me afford my medicine . Thank you so much for compassionate releafread full review
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