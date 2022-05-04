30% Off All Cannabiotix and Highatus Products

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Berkeley? Yes, weed is legal in Berkeley, California for medical use and recreational use.

Are there dispensaries in Berkeley? Yes, there are over 50 dispensaries in Berkeley, CA.

Are there medical marijuana dispensaries in Berkeley? Yes, there are 43 medical marijuana dispensaries in Berkeley according to Leafly.com.

Can I order weed online in Berkeley? Yes. You can order weed online in Berkeley on Leafly.com for in-store pick up at your favorite dispensary.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Berkeley, CA? No, you don't need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Berkeley, CA since recreational marijuana is legal in the state.