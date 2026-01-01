Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Bishop, California
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- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins136.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup186.2 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins199.3 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- RECSLV19 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins202.5 mi awayOpen 24 hours
- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins211.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins217.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
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