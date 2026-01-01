Dispensaries with parking on-site in Bishop, California
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- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins123.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins136.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup183.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup186.2 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & RECTheraleaf2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins191.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
Ordered 12 plants online. Delivery is next day. My driver arrived but my debit card wasn't working. He was very patient and I asked if he could follow me to the bank to get the cash. He was very nice about everything so I gave him a $30 tip. Plants are healthy and green and once I get them acclimated they will go into big pots.read full review
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