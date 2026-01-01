Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Blythe, California
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- MED & RECDouble Eye6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins108.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great place they are very generous. They have wonderful gift bags Great first time customer deals every Friday night they have free food for the first 30 people and a DJ that starts at seven. It’s always a great vibe at Double Eye wide selection of products! Come check it out. They’re having a great St. Patrick’s Day party. They told me they’re gonna have great goodie bags plus a T-shirt come by and check them out.read full review
- RECStory Cannabis - Litchfield1 dealPickup in under 30 mins130.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet19 dealsPickup135.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale East26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins138.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
It's the dispensary that I go to. Why go somewhere else? Great customer service, they're all friends now, that's how long I've been coming here. They always have what I'm looking for and even suggest something else that may help my disease better. Yes, very knowledgeable on their products. You guys rock! And are number 1 in my book...read full review
- MED & RECThe Superior Dispensary (Med/Rec)53 dealsPickup in under 30 mins139.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
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