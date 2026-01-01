Dispensaries with senior discounts in Blythe, California
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- MED & RECDouble Eye6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins108.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great place they are very generous. They have wonderful gift bags Great first time customer deals every Friday night they have free food for the first 30 people and a DJ that starts at seven. It’s always a great vibe at Double Eye wide selection of products! Come check it out. They’re having a great St. Patrick’s Day party. They told me they’re gonna have great goodie bags plus a T-shirt come by and check them out.read full review
- MED & RECArizona Cannabis Society35 dealsPickup in under 30 mins130.3 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I have been going here for over a year now and I don't really go anywhere else for my flower because no one else can beat there prices! The staff is always great they take care of me pretty well me and my wife have came across some faulty carts and they had no problems replacing them. There always friendly and great!! Much love for you guys!!read full review
- RECStory Cannabis - Litchfield1 dealPickup in under 30 mins130.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins133.0 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet19 dealsPickup135.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Glendale East26 dealsPickup in under 30 mins138.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
It's the dispensary that I go to. Why go somewhere else? Great customer service, they're all friends now, that's how long I've been coming here. They always have what I'm looking for and even suggest something else that may help my disease better. Yes, very knowledgeable on their products. You guys rock! And are number 1 in my book...read full review
- MED & RECThe Superior Dispensary (Med/Rec)53 dealsPickup in under 30 mins139.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
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