Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in California City, California
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- MED & RECThe Goddess Delivers45.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Recently started ordering from here, have ordered twice now. Very impressed so far! This is the real deal, quality service.. Happy they serve bakersfield since I have to call this place home. You get a call when you first sign up and order. Easy ordering process. They accept credit / debit, and your order is at your door next day. They have a great variety and reasonable prices! Only thing is the order tracking on their website didn't seem to work for me, hopefully they can get that fixed. Still received a text when it was showing up though! 5/5 will be ordering more in the future!read full review
- Status IE51.0 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
A Fresh Gem in the Neighborhood! I’m so happy to finally have a new cannabis store in the area and this one did not disappoint! From the moment I walked in, the vibe was welcoming, clean, and relaxing. The staff made me feel comfortable right away no pressure, just great conversation and helpful recommendations based on what I like.read full review
- Quality Life Inc54.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup71.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup73.1 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup73.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
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