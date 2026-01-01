Dispensaries with senior discounts in Cameron Park, California
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- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup22.9 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- RECCali Gold Delivery19.1 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I ordered online from Cali Gold for delivery and received my order very quickly. I thought I had ordered a battery but found that it had been left out of my basket. My delivery driver (Mr. Jackson) went above and beyond and let me borrow a battery for the night until he was able to deliver a new one the next day. I also got first time buyer goodies. Will definitely be ordering from here in the future and recommending to friends!!read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins37.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECWild Seed Wellness17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins46.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins47.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECElevation 2477 - Nevada City40.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Excellent service and INCREDIBLE ETHICS! Recently when paying I shoved my $ in my pocket. 2 days AFTER I realized I was short 2-$100's I lost that day. Then AFTER 2 more days they called asking if I'd lost something. After much reviewing of video they concluded the 200 they found was mine!!! ELEVATION ROCKS!!!!! AWESOME ETHICS ON TOP OF EXCELLENT BUSINESS PRACTICESread full review
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