Dispensaries with parking on-site in Cameron Park, California
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- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup16.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup22.9 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins37.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECWild Seed Wellness17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins46.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins47.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
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