Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Canyon Lake, California
Results 1-30 of 577
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup9.3 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet19 dealsPickup19.3 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Moreno Valley Dispensary (Alessandro)2 dealsPickup16.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
A Hidden Gem in Moreno Valley! Tucked away in what used to be the old Shango location, the newly reopened Vibe by California on Alessandro is the best-kept secret in town. It has all the charm of a mom-and-pop shop with the professionalism of a top-tier dispensary. The moment you walk in, you feel the warmth of a team that genuinely cares about your experience. The new product selection is incredible—thoughtfully curated and clearly chosen with customers in mind. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or just exploring, the staff makes it easy to find what you need. I personally struggle with sleep, and Jocelyn took the time to listen and recommend products that actually worked for me. She was knowledgeable, friendly, and completely on point. If you haven’t stopped by yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. This location is all about quality, care, and community. I can’t recommend it enough—go see for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - Lake Elsinore3.8 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
- RECMedcare Farms4.1 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I decided to give Medcare a visit yesterday since I was in the area, and boy I’m glad I did. The staff was awesome, and they had some fire products in there. Taylor helped me out and introduced me to some new brands. I also received a promo preroll from sluggers, fireeeee!! This will be my new go to spot. Super friendly staff, very helpful and for informative of some of the new brands I was introduced to. The showroom is immaculate, very clean and very inviting…the waterfall on the wall is dope!! I’ll be back…(in my terminator voice)read full review
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery17.7 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.