Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Carmichael, California
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- RECCali Gold Delivery7.1 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I ordered online from Cali Gold for delivery and received my order very quickly. I thought I had ordered a battery but found that it had been left out of my basket. My delivery driver (Mr. Jackson) went above and beyond and let me borrow a battery for the night until he was able to deliver a new one the next day. I also got first time buyer goodies. Will definitely be ordering from here in the future and recommending to friends!!read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins46.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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