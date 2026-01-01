Dispensaries with military discounts in Carmichael, California
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- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup7.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECTrees of Knowledge8.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Desiree is always so sweet and kind and patient with us, whenever we have questions or need a fast response time they are always on it. We needed our weed asap today and they came thru! Amazing quality ounces they keep my favorite brands in stock and really great prices for high quality high testing bud it's too good to pass up. We love supporting y'allread full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins46.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins58.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECElevation 2477 - Nevada City46.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Excellent service and INCREDIBLE ETHICS! Recently when paying I shoved my $ in my pocket. 2 days AFTER I realized I was short 2-$100's I lost that day. Then AFTER 2 more days they called asking if I'd lost something. After much reviewing of video they concluded the 200 they found was mine!!! ELEVATION ROCKS!!!!! AWESOME ETHICS ON TOP OF EXCELLENT BUSINESS PRACTICESread full review
- MED & RECNapa Cannabis Collective56.8 mi awayClosed until 12pm PT
big building - tiny room of products. but that room has all the cannabis products you could ever want, it's got it all. flower, vapes, pipes, cdb stuff, edibles, topicals, even like, cbd bath salts, which I know my mom likes, so that's a definite return trip for me. good quality products. very affordable. very low prices compared to where I live in San Diego. visiting my dad. he's a regular there. I got the dime bag preground 8th of Sleepy Joe OG. only $8! and nice comfy weed. helped me get to sleep when I needed it. good flower, good dispensary. would recommend a visit. oh, and knowledgeable staff, too.read full review
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