Dispensaries with student discounts in Carmichael, California
Results 1-30 of 246
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins92.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPacific Paradise2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins213.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Shopping here feels like being a kid visiting your friend’s house whose mom is kind of scared/anxious of you being in her house but will never actually say she thinks you’re weird out loud. Like she’s still really nice and includes you despite the concerned looks she gives you that see from the corner of your eye every once in a while. 10/10 this place is my go to.read full review
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company5 dealsPickup256.4 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup359.5 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup359.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup361.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.