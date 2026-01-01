Dispensaries with student discounts in Cathedral City, California
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- MED & RECOTC Dispensary & Lounge2.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
This place has been undeniably the best. I drive approximately 40 - 50 miles just to come here. Their prices beat the ones in my local area, a large selection of products, and their staff are incredibly pleasant and helpful. They're non-judgmental and exceptionally accommodating. I stay in the lounge for up to hours at a time. The atmosphere is really chill and respectful. They also provide trays, lighters, grinders, ash trays, etc. in their lounge area so you can enjoy yourself. This is my home away from home. :)read full review
- MED & RECBulldog Cannabis5.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I recently visited Bulldog that truly exceeded all of my expectations. From the moment I walked in, I was struck by the warm and welcoming atmosphere. The knowledgeable budtenders greeted me with a smile and immediately made me feel at ease. I was blown away by the quality of the products available at this dispensary. The selection was vast, and everything was clearly labeled and organized, making it easy to find exactly what I was looking for. The budtenders were incredibly helpful, answering all of my questions and providing recommendations based on my needs and preferences. But what really stood out to me was the level of service provided by the staff. They were patient, understanding, and went above and beyond to ensure that I had a positive experience. They took the time to explain the effects and benefits of each product and even helped me choose the best method of consumption. Overall, I cannot recommend this dispensary enough. The knowledgeable budtenders, quality of products, overall service, and welcoming atmosphere make this the perfect spot for anyone looking for a great cannabis experience. I would give this place a 5-star review without hesitation!read full review
- MED & RECHarborside - Desert Hot Springs7.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I mean WOW. I've never been in a dispensary like this, it looks so cool inside! For what they offer, they had some great brand names at affordable prices. The drive thru was awesome! I mean, I didn't even have to get out of my car!!! How cool!!! Def coming back, can't wait to get my hands on some of that Area 41!!!!read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup45.4 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins59.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery45.8 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
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