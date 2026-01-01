Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in California
Results 1-30 of 1111
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- MED & RECPerfect Union Weed Dispensary Turlock15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins143.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins144.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins157.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECCannablue - TahoePickup in under 30 mins171.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- RECGreen Cannabis Co.Pickup in under 30 mins179.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Green is by far my fav dispensary in the area. Clean. Fun specials and spinning the wheel is great besides having my fav on tap from flower to j’s. First visit in discounts. I like the clean CAMP pens for travel. I’m a definitely quality over quantity and this place exceeds all categories with a happy staff.read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Carson City (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins180.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I had to switch numbers and I was told by another dispo in town that because my phone number was attached to my rewards, I had to spend all my rewards because they couldn’t transfer my points to the new number. I went to Zen and they requested the rewards transfer and it will be done in 24 hours! I almost never write reviews but the service I’ve had at zen is amazing and I’m very thankful for their help.read full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins180.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
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