Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in California
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- RECCulture Cannabis Club - Porterville10 dealsPickup58.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins157.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins180.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup182.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
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