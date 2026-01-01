Medical marijuana dispensaries in California
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- MED & RECPerfect Union Weed Dispensary Turlock15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins143.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins144.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECCannablue - TahoePickup in under 30 mins171.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins180.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECCornerstone Wellness182.4 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
Great environment, everyone who worked there was so kind and seemed to genuinely enjoy their job. The doorman was friendly and told me exactly what to expect as a first time customer. The budtender who assisted me, Marcus, took the time to listen to my needs and educated me on the products I was interested in— not only on the effects, but differences in ingredients and how the were made. He made recommendations in every price range, he stepped away to let me browse the store alone and happily stepped in when I had any questions. From overhearing other conversations, all the budtenders seemed extremely knowledgeable and all had meaningful conversations with customers— not just sales pitches. It was refreshing and I will be back!read full review
- MED & RECCannabliss - Delivery5 dealsDeliveryClosed until 10am PT
I am a long-time client and this review is way overdue. These guys are AMAZING. Great service and products. The people tending the phones are always so kind and excited to help. You can ask them for tips, etc and they will give great info. Moreover, my drivers are usually William or Red - these guys are amazing. Kind, courteous, and personable. I once hurt my knee and on my next delivery Red asked me how my knee is. William and I talk about family and dogs. Always such a pleasure. Oh and dare I mention the flower here is superb! They have a ton of options with information so we don’t have to go searching. The prices are great and they have really nice deals! 10/10 highly recommend!!! You can get whatever you need from Cannabliss, undoubtedly!read full review
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