LGBTQIA+-owned dispensaries in California
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- MED & RECTamerans474.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- RECTree of Life Weed Dispensary Las Vegas182.4 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
Top quality service and quality products at an affordable price i had the pleasure of being taken care of by a gentleman by the name of Brandon who has only been there 3 days and already has been doing an amazing job he helped me get the meds that I needed and was very helpful and patient throughout the whole process and was very knowledgeable about the products that I was purchasing man's got a permanent regular keep up the good work!!!read full review
- RECTree of Life Weed Dispensary North Las Vegas185.8 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
What an incredible perfect little dispensary!!! Super knowledgeable staff who were beyond accommodating and welcoming, never felt uncomfortable from the moment I walked in the door. Competitive prices, something for everyone, and by far the absolute best part of all is the fact they give back 70% to the community. If I’m going to be spending my money anyways, I’d rather know it’s at least going back into my own community. I can’t say enough about how awesome this is and how I’ve never ever seen this done anywhere else period. This is definitely my new go to spot, try them out and I promise it’ll be your new go to as well.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Zone Delivery206.8 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
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