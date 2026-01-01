Dispensaries accepting cash in California
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- RECCulture Cannabis Club - Porterville10 dealsPickup58.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
- MED & RECPerfect Union Weed Dispensary Turlock15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins143.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins144.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins157.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECCannablue - TahoePickup in under 30 mins171.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- RECBuds R Us - DeliveryDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
I’ve been buying from these guys since I moved to Castaic. The quality product and service I get is unmatched. They give you a call right away whenever you order something out of stock and give you options for replacements. Sometimes they hook you up with something extra free of charge. Sometimes they mess up on your order, but as soon as you give them a call and let them know what happened they’re resolving the issue right away. Delivery takes a little long sometimes, but I expect it being in Castaic. Have bought product from these guys since I moved here and will continue to buy product from these guys as long as I’m here. Highly recommend these guys to anyone searching for a quality delivery service for some free top. Stay lifted my friendsread full review
- RECGreen Cannabis Co.Pickup in under 30 mins179.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Green is by far my fav dispensary in the area. Clean. Fun specials and spinning the wheel is great besides having my fav on tap from flower to j’s. First visit in discounts. I like the clean CAMP pens for travel. I’m a definitely quality over quantity and this place exceeds all categories with a happy staff.read full review
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