Dispensaries accepting debit cards in California
Results 1-30 of 736
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins144.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECCannablue - TahoePickup in under 30 mins171.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- RECBuds R Us - DeliveryDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
I’ve been buying from these guys since I moved to Castaic. The quality product and service I get is unmatched. They give you a call right away whenever you order something out of stock and give you options for replacements. Sometimes they hook you up with something extra free of charge. Sometimes they mess up on your order, but as soon as you give them a call and let them know what happened they’re resolving the issue right away. Delivery takes a little long sometimes, but I expect it being in Castaic. Have bought product from these guys since I moved here and will continue to buy product from these guys as long as I’m here. Highly recommend these guys to anyone searching for a quality delivery service for some free top. Stay lifted my friendsread full review
- RECGreen Cannabis Co.Pickup in under 30 mins179.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Green is by far my fav dispensary in the area. Clean. Fun specials and spinning the wheel is great besides having my fav on tap from flower to j’s. First visit in discounts. I like the clean CAMP pens for travel. I’m a definitely quality over quantity and this place exceeds all categories with a happy staff.read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Carson City (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins180.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I had to switch numbers and I was told by another dispo in town that because my phone number was attached to my rewards, I had to spend all my rewards because they couldn’t transfer my points to the new number. I went to Zen and they requested the rewards transfer and it will be done in 24 hours! I almost never write reviews but the service I’ve had at zen is amazing and I’m very thankful for their help.read full review
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup182.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup184.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECMMD - HollywoodPickup185.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Excellent dispensary. Very professionally run, consistent customer experience makes it pleasant coming here. The budtenders were patient and created a no-pressure experience, and their prices are super competitive! The shop is clean, organized, and has a great selection. I always look forward to my visits here. Best place in LA 100% Do you work with USDT?read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup186.9 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.