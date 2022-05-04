Dispensaries with industry discounts in Chula Vista, California
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Chula Vista, California for medical and adult use.
Yes, there are 10 medical marijuana dispensaries in the Chula Vista, CA area according to Leafly.com.
To get a medical marijuana card in Chula Vista, you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient ID code. This info alone will allow you to enter Chula Vista medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card.
To enter a dispensary in Chula Vista, the law requires you to be at least 21 years old or over with a valid identification card, such as a driver's license. Recreational dispensaries in Chula Vista cannot sell more than one ounce of cannabis per day per customer. For concentrates, the daily limit is 8 grams.
Only adults age 21 or older or adults with a valid medical marijuana card can buy weed in Chula Vista, CA.
No, you do not need a prescription to visit a medical dispensary in Chula Vista.
Yes, you can order weed online in Chula Vista, CA at Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary.