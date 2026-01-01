Dispensaries with senior discounts in Chula Vista, California
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All Dispensary results
- MED & RECEMBR Dispensary - La MesaDeliveryPickup9.9 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & RECElement 7 - Chula Vista2.4 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
- RECEmjay Cannabis - San Diego6.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
First time coming here, super stoked at the service I received. They were sold out of one item I had ordered online which sucked but I got amazing deals on a bunch of pre rolls. Only issue for me was the security.. on their phones, leaned against walls, attitude.. no real physical presence and as a veteran, these guys would be considered soft targets.read full review
- MED & RECMarch and Ash - San Diego9.4 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
- RECSan Diego Recreational Cannabis (SDRC) - Mission Valley9.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECCookies La Mesa9.5 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
I’ve been to 6-7 area dispensaries and this has been the best experience I’ve ever had. The space is large, clean, well-organized. The menu is very visible. By far the best service I’ve ever had a place. 2 female budtenders working that day, one of them was so helpful in picking strains that help with creativity and energy without making me anxious. Her edible selection was spot-on. My new favorite place!read full review
- MED & RECThe Healing Center - San Diego9.7 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
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