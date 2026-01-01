Dispensaries with first responder discounts in City of Atwater, California
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- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins58.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup232.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup264.2 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
- MED & RECJungle Boys - Pomona276.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great environment placed an order online and called to verify. Once I arrived there was a lot of parking and there was security at the front entrance. The lady was nice when she helped me with the online order and it was a great deal getting the RS1000 vaporizer and NY Zoo for a first time gift too!read full review
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