Dispensaries with veteran discounts in City of Atwater, California
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- MED & RECFirehouse - Turlock17.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins53.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins58.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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