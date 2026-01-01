Dispensaries with an ATM in City of Atwater, California
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- MED & RECOne Plant - Atwater1.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
One Plant in Atwater is now my only source. There's something for everyone as they cover all bases with a wide variety of products in every category connected with cannabis. I've been a consumer for many years and the selection is second to none - statewide. I'd like to point out that Raquel - AKA Rocky, has filled all my complicated orders without a single mistake. She is meticulous in her work and her shining demeanor makes the whole trip to the store something to look forward to. My interactions with the other staff is pleasant as well and in closing, if you try One Plant, you won't use any other place. Thanks for the great service!read full review
- MED & RECFirehouse - Turlock17.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins53.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins58.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- INDIGENOUSTribal Nation Flower Co.50.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
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