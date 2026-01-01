Asian-owned dispensaries in City of Atwater, California
Results 1-30 of 42
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- MED & RECHaHa Organics DeliveryDeliveryClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery6 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECFresh Mint - Delivery88.5 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Fresh mint delivery was introduced to me by a coworker who knows that I love weed and different products that different companies make. They are professional they stand estimate when they’re going to be coming between 60 and 90 minutes example they have all the product they always tell you when they run out. They always explain the situation how you can use your points. How are you can order this and that. The drivers are probably the best experience. I have gotten all the drivers on time nice courteous they explained that they can help you out maybe if you have . I’m a big tree man so I love any type of flower indoor outdoor my wife likes dab Shatter doesn’t like the sugar diamonds but the shatter you guys have is beautiful and yummy . The edibles on the other hand man they hit me a different times, but they’re yummy delicious and not to stinky. All I have to say is a freshman delivery beat any other place that I go toread full review
- RECOaktreez Delivery91.1 mi away
I love this shop forever and ever they treated me super super well I felt like an actual partner bc I got to be involved with everything but I wish I could work with the company I just need a license and I’m good if y’all know me y’all know me we be cracking up with the convos I wish to have more in the future this shop has been my life I wish for it be back I love y’all and keep safe Ps: To anybody who read make sure you ask and try to see if the team can help don’t hesitate to ask they are the best team this world could ask for they go to great lengths to help their customers and community please treat them nice and don’t be mad at them if they can’t helpread full review
- MED & RECSeaweed Holistics105.0 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
When I was a lad, in the 1980s, our family traveled from Philly to Stone Harbor, N.J. to see Grand-mom Smithgall. We bought saltwater taffy, fudge, kitsch, and coffee at a little seaside village before heading back to PA. It was bliss. Selecting cannabis at Seaweed Holistics, in Rockaway Beach carries that exact same vibe. Cozy, sweet, full of sentiment and checked-energies. A wonderful Op, in a low-key magical spot. Try the “Dizzies,” “Bohemian Chemist,” and/or “Fig Farms” for inhalations, and “Wyld” gear for edibles. Compliments to the house, and all growers/vendors. -eread full review
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