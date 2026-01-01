Black-owned dispensaries in City of Atwater, California
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- RECSuper Fresh Farms Delivery15 dealsDeliveryPickup267.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I have placed many orders through this place and have always had a 10/10 experience. last night i received the wrong bag and i called them to let them know and it all got sorted out within an hour usually in scenarios like this theres sometimes questions because people CAN be dishonest and there was nothing but friendly discourse and we got it all sorted out. 10/10 always using this placeread full review
- MED & RECTrees of Knowledge94.3 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Desiree is always so sweet and kind and patient with us, whenever we have questions or need a fast response time they are always on it. We needed our weed asap today and they came thru! Amazing quality ounces they keep my favorite brands in stock and really great prices for high quality high testing bud it's too good to pass up. We love supporting y'allread full review
- MED & RECSeaweed Holistics105.0 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
When I was a lad, in the 1980s, our family traveled from Philly to Stone Harbor, N.J. to see Grand-mom Smithgall. We bought saltwater taffy, fudge, kitsch, and coffee at a little seaside village before heading back to PA. It was bliss. Selecting cannabis at Seaweed Holistics, in Rockaway Beach carries that exact same vibe. Cozy, sweet, full of sentiment and checked-energies. A wonderful Op, in a low-key magical spot. Try the “Dizzies,” “Bohemian Chemist,” and/or “Fig Farms” for inhalations, and “Wyld” gear for edibles. Compliments to the house, and all growers/vendors. -eread full review
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