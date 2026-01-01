Latinx-owned dispensaries in City of Atwater, California
Results 1-30 of 54
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECGreen Cross of Torrance6 dealsDeliveryPickup275.2 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
Hands down one of the best dispensary experiences I've had! The staff was super friendly, knowledgeable, and made me feel welcome from the moment I walked in. They took the time to answer all my questions and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. Shota like yoda was a GREAT HELP! Thank you! The store was clean, organized, and had a great selection of products. Prices were fair, and the quality was top-notch. I'll definitely be coming back!read full review
- MED & RECToasty2 dealsDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
They have outstanding customer service. Stina was great and communicated well. She was super helpful with my order! Monica delivered it and was super sweet and helpful as well. She took the time to answer some of my questions and communicated with me to keep me updated on what time she was arriving! They are really great here!read full review
- MED & RECPacific Paradise5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins306.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Shopping here feels like being a kid visiting your friend’s house whose mom is kind of scared/anxious of you being in her house but will never actually say she thinks you’re weird out loud. Like she’s still really nice and includes you despite the concerned looks she gives you that see from the corner of your eye every once in a while. 10/10 this place is my go to.read full review
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins314.0 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECThree Trees DeliveryDeliveryClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECTop Notch Flowers88.8 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I like how I can go to all the reviews from everybody who has purchased through this business and everybody has positive feedback and only good reviews but 1 person it makes me wonder where you mad they just didn't have your products and for it to be cheap enough for your likening I feel bad for businesses who have to deal with re occuring costumers patient who have ordered previously so I'm a aware of prices and specially and even tax I believe everyone knows that tax is for everyone nobody is exempt to tax I love this delivery service for starting from the ground up and years later I'm still able to get the best product i have ever ordered from any delivery service would recommend to any patient who are look for there medicine.read full review
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