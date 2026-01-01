Veteran-owned dispensaries in City of Atwater, California
Results 1-30 of 52
All Dispensary results
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins314.0 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECCannabiz Experience13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins364.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I shop a lot of local shops. I’m so tired of going to dispos to just get all this commercial weed. It’s an empty high. I called cannabis experience and have never been disappointed. The other shops in Medford just don’t have the same quality. They give there opinion on the high vs the percentage . Thanks buddy you always come throughread full review
- RECBliss - Stevensville4 dealsPickup420.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe People's Wellness Center9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins481.5 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & RECEmerald City Medicinal1 dealPickup481.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECKush Collective246.7 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I recently had an exceptional experience with a local dispensary's delivery service. The process was incredibly smooth from start to finish. Ordering was straightforward, with a wide variety of high-quality products to choose from. The delivery was impressively quick, and the driver was professional and courteous. The packaging was discreet and secure, ensuring privacy and safety. Overall, this dispensary's delivery service exceeded my expectations, providing convenience and top-notch service.read full review
- MED & RECThe Reefinery249.9 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
They have great prices and deals every day that make it even better! The staff is friendly and have good recommendations for when I want to try something new. I don't like ordering delivery from other places because I've had some rude and incompetent delivery drivers before, but their driver Jordan is always nice and courteous. He's the best and I know that when he pulls up the order will be correct.read full review
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