Woman-owned dispensaries in City of Atwater, California
Results 1-30 of 163
All Dispensary results
- RECGanja Goddess Delivers59.3 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I love GGD!! I was looking for Kiva’s Lost Farm products and this was the only place that had them, so on a whim I placed and order. They called me right way to confirm my order and CC details, spoke with a very pleasant person and had my Lost Farm the very next day. That was my first order...I’ve placed 3 more since. So easy and everyone you talk to at GGD is so friendly! I’m a big fan!read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery6 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECGreen Cross of Torrance6 dealsDeliveryPickup275.2 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
Hands down one of the best dispensary experiences I've had! The staff was super friendly, knowledgeable, and made me feel welcome from the moment I walked in. They took the time to answer all my questions and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. Shota like yoda was a GREAT HELP! Thank you! The store was clean, organized, and had a great selection of products. Prices were fair, and the quality was top-notch. I'll definitely be coming back!read full review
- MED & RECToasty2 dealsDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
They have outstanding customer service. Stina was great and communicated well. She was super helpful with my order! Monica delivered it and was super sweet and helpful as well. She took the time to answer some of my questions and communicated with me to keep me updated on what time she was arriving! They are really great here!read full review
- MED & RECPacific Paradise5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins306.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Shopping here feels like being a kid visiting your friend’s house whose mom is kind of scared/anxious of you being in her house but will never actually say she thinks you’re weird out loud. Like she’s still really nice and includes you despite the concerned looks she gives you that see from the corner of your eye every once in a while. 10/10 this place is my go to.read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins344.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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