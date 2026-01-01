Dispensaries accepting debit cards in City of Atwater, California
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- MED & RECOne Plant - Atwater1.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
One Plant in Atwater is now my only source. There's something for everyone as they cover all bases with a wide variety of products in every category connected with cannabis. I've been a consumer for many years and the selection is second to none - statewide. I'd like to point out that Raquel - AKA Rocky, has filled all my complicated orders without a single mistake. She is meticulous in her work and her shining demeanor makes the whole trip to the store something to look forward to. My interactions with the other staff is pleasant as well and in closing, if you try One Plant, you won't use any other place. Thanks for the great service!read full review
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins53.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECCoastal Dispensary - Stockton59.6 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
When it comes to finding the best cannabis products, Coastal Dispensary has always been my go-to destination. The dispensary is situated in a convenient location, and their extensive selection of high-quality products never fails to impress me. Whether I'm looking for a specific strain or a new product to try, I can always find what I need at Coastal Dispensary. One of the things that I appreciate most about Coastal Dispensary is their commitment to providing their customers with the best possible cannabis experience. The budtenders are knowledgeable about the products, and they are always willing to offer their expert advice to help me make an informed decision. Additionally, they are always personable and make the shopping experience a pleasant one. While Coastal Dispensary has an excellent in-store experience, I must admit that I miss their delivery service. It was always a convenient option for me, and I hope they can restore it soon. Nonetheless, I still enjoy visiting the dispensary to check out their latest products and chat with the budtenders. Overall, Coastal Dispensary is a great place for anyone looking for a top-notch cannabis experience. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a newbie, you'll find everything you need here.read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery6 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- RECAirfield Supply Co - Redwood CityPickup in under 30 mins90.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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