Dispensaries with senior discounts in Clearlake, California
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- RECHigh Way10.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
From entering the store, the vibe is positive and relaxing. Having anxiety, being comfortable is important to me. The staff is beyond friendly, supportive, and very knowledgeable of products and spot-on with recommendations. I appreciate how they listen and don't rush you. They make you feel welcome like you are long friends. I appreciate how they are local with great products at an affordable price. They are always getting in the newest and unique products you will see around. High Way has helped my dog's issues as well as provide me with great products. Thank you for everything.read full review
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Ukiah Dispensary2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins33.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I live almost directly behind this store. I needed something tonight so I walked over to get something. The website says they're open until 8. I got to their gate at 7:48. The gate was already locked and chained. I don't know about you, but when a store says it closes at 8 I expect them to still be open at 7:48. I need a pot store that realizes that lots of people buy their weed in the evening...read full review
- MED & RECSolful - Sebastopol1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins40.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
The bud that I just tried was super tasty. I love that the bud is organically grown. That really makes a. Huge difference. I used to work at a grow store for a while and the amount of salt fertilizers in bottles marketed as various different products is alarming. I have heard that using those salt nutrients can create poisonous plant material and I have tasted and experienced the difference. I will say organic cannot be beaten but most places don’t want you to realize that. Or that organic is cheaper to grow. Anyways this dispensary was cool and nice and it was a good experience. Man oh man that’s hose taxes tho eh. One day they’ll build a street named after me with all the tax money I’ve given in weed sales haharead full review
- MED & RECWild Seed Wellness17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins57.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECMercy Wellness of Cotati43.7 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I love mercy wellness. Every staff member that I spoke with has been very polite and friendly and knowledgeable. The quality is amazing and reasonable prices. I am on a tight budget but cannabis products help me so much. I have trouble affording the cannabis products that make me feel better. I saw they provided medical patients high-quality free products. I was very surprised that they are so kind and genocide as to help me afford my medicine . Thank you so much for compassionate releafread full review
- MED & RECNapa Cannabis Collective52.3 mi awayClosed until 12pm PT
big building - tiny room of products. but that room has all the cannabis products you could ever want, it's got it all. flower, vapes, pipes, cdb stuff, edibles, topicals, even like, cbd bath salts, which I know my mom likes, so that's a definite return trip for me. good quality products. very affordable. very low prices compared to where I live in San Diego. visiting my dad. he's a regular there. I got the dime bag preground 8th of Sleepy Joe OG. only $8! and nice comfy weed. helped me get to sleep when I needed it. good flower, good dispensary. would recommend a visit. oh, and knowledgeable staff, too.read full review
- RECVelvet Fog Cannabis58.1 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I’ve been using The Velvet Fog Cannabis delivery service whenever I’m on the hunt for Cookies! They consistently have a great selection, and Cookies is always my go-to brand. Today, I was excited to see three new strains I hadn’t tried before. Ordering was smooth, and I appreciated the generous discounts based on how much you spend—it really adds value to the experience! However, when my order arrived, I noticed one product was missing from the packaging. I reached out to Velvet Fog, and they were incredibly helpful. The team went above and beyond to resolve my issue and complete my order. Thank you to everyone at Velvet Fog for the great service and commitment to quality. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup69.6 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
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