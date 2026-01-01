Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Coachella, California
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- MED & RECBulldog Cannabis16.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I recently visited Bulldog that truly exceeded all of my expectations. From the moment I walked in, I was struck by the warm and welcoming atmosphere. The knowledgeable budtenders greeted me with a smile and immediately made me feel at ease. I was blown away by the quality of the products available at this dispensary. The selection was vast, and everything was clearly labeled and organized, making it easy to find exactly what I was looking for. The budtenders were incredibly helpful, answering all of my questions and providing recommendations based on my needs and preferences. But what really stood out to me was the level of service provided by the staff. They were patient, understanding, and went above and beyond to ensure that I had a positive experience. They took the time to explain the effects and benefits of each product and even helped me choose the best method of consumption. Overall, I cannot recommend this dispensary enough. The knowledgeable budtenders, quality of products, overall service, and welcoming atmosphere make this the perfect spot for anyone looking for a great cannabis experience. I would give this place a 5-star review without hesitation!read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup60.2 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECWellgreens - Vista10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins69.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup117.5 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
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