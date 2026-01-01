Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Coachella, California
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- RECKushella Dispensary20.6 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
This place has saved me for my deep sleep needed at night. The ladies that work the counter are so incredibly knowledgeable about their products, it blew me away! I’ve been to about 10 different dispensaries around town and this one is, by far, the best I’ve been to. You have to check this place out. You won’t be disappointed!read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet19 dealsPickup44.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup60.2 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Bellflower20 dealsPickup113.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECCatalyst - Cherry27 dealsPickup114.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Review Highlights “I was pleased to discover that this place had opened only a few blocks from my house.” in 2 reviews “The staff is super friendly and attentive, especially sam and angie.” in 3 reviews “DAVID was thee most helpful and knowledgeable budtender!” in 4 reviews Location & Hours Map 5227 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803 Mon 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Tue 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Wed 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Thu 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Fri 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Sat 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Open now Sun 9:00 AM - 9:30 PM Edit business info Amenities and More Bike Parking Masks required Staff wears masks Accepts Credit Cards Street Parking Wheelchair Accessible Help Improve Yelp Does this business have EV charging stations available? About the Business Catalyst Cannabis Belmont is a locally owned and operated cannabis dispensary operating out of Long Beach, CA and serving the surrounding areas. We specialize in vape cartridges, THC products, CBD products and more We take great pride in the quality of our work and our exceptional custo… Ask the Community Ask a question Q: You guys carry the new west coast cure vape pens? A: No answers yet. Answer this question Recommended Reviews Your trust is our top concern, so businesses can't pay to alter or remove their reviews. Learn more. Search within reviews Search within reviews Yelp Sort Ian B. Kapolei, HI 9369 4/16/2022 This is a review done in contemplation and reflection of what is happening in todays market, and that we should love people that show love. It's all my opinion and my opinion is showin love. I've had the opportunity to see catalyst and the two stores that I'm familiar with grow and sustain the community around me through Covid with the cannabis and medicine they needed with love. Through the kindness commitment and love of the owners and community patrons of Catalyst, Anna and Elliot as well as their supporters, friends and investors to provide the community with the nutrition that they need. These individuals have made a commitment to do what is right by providing services for the people in the form of a variety of medicines and nutrition for people to enjoy to open their minds, hearts and spirits in a time of great trial. I wax poetic because it is heroic to take on these advocacy's for people when others will not. I want to thank catalyst and its community for the upright expression of cannabis in it's sacred stewardship to allow it to support, heal and help the people at prices that are reasonable, orientated towards the community, and well-being of not only the community , also the plant itself and all those involved with it. I appreciate and leave this review of Catalyst as a culture and a movement because I see the love that is there and what they are doing for the community and each other. for me love is an expression of the sacred and I feel that this plant is sacred because of the love that it holds and it shares. So I invite you to invest in cannabis at Catalyst and with the people that they express and share their same morals, values and love. Short story Buy your weed here. It's good vibes. This will be the first of many post appreciating these beautiful spirits. I'm gonna use my voice to show love. I invite you to do the same. Bless bless so much love and success.read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Downtown Long Beach (DTLB)16 dealsPickup116.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
Great selection from all different price ranges, always a good deal Rob and Mike were very helpful. Mike knows the best product and you can really ask him anything about anything. Rob is a very kind gentleman as well as Christian to and I just want to give a shout out to the front desk for always being very kind to All guest.read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Florence19 dealsPickup122.5 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
first time going in a dispo since moving from az and I must say top notch all around.service was fast and smooth and quality was amazing! picked up a half of aster Mac fresh from dec for 50 with ftp discount and I am not in the least bit disappointed!! would definitely recommend and will be returning. also I left my DL and they called me and told me very promptly and even held it til I can come back again. you all are the best! thank you!read full review
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