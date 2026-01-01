Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Coalinga, California
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- MED & RECUncle Green5 dealsDeliveryPickup252.2 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company5 dealsPickup435.6 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECBud Bros - Cave Junction1 dealDeliveryPickup452.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECTamerans467.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- MED & RECWeedbucks - MerlinPickup in under 30 mins470.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I was directed to the pre roll section of merchandise display I saw a strain with my percentage l requirement and named after one off my favorite actors in his role in breaking bad, now how Kool is that, and to top it off smoking was just as wonderful... oh the product came from TKO. well named. BW grants passread full review
- MED & RECSoL Cannabis11 dealsDeliveryPickup222.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
10/10 experience every time I stop in. They have items priced appropriately for the value with much higher quality for said items than you'd find elsewhere... $10 for 1g of ORGANICALLY GROWN live resin dabs? $69 ounces? You can't beat it! Plus they're locally owned and operated, got to meet the owner Ed and he was super helpful! Won't shop anywhere else!read full review
- MED & RECTop Notch Flowers148.9 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I like how I can go to all the reviews from everybody who has purchased through this business and everybody has positive feedback and only good reviews but 1 person it makes me wonder where you mad they just didn't have your products and for it to be cheap enough for your likening I feel bad for businesses who have to deal with re occuring costumers patient who have ordered previously so I'm a aware of prices and specially and even tax I believe everyone knows that tax is for everyone nobody is exempt to tax I love this delivery service for starting from the ground up and years later I'm still able to get the best product i have ever ordered from any delivery service would recommend to any patient who are look for there medicine.read full review
- RECOaktreez Delivery149.9 mi away
I love this shop forever and ever they treated me super super well I felt like an actual partner bc I got to be involved with everything but I wish I could work with the company I just need a license and I’m good if y’all know me y’all know me we be cracking up with the convos I wish to have more in the future this shop has been my life I wish for it be back I love y’all and keep safe Ps: To anybody who read make sure you ask and try to see if the team can help don’t hesitate to ask they are the best team this world could ask for they go to great lengths to help their customers and community please treat them nice and don’t be mad at them if they can’t helpread full review
- MED & RECCoast to Coast - Canoga166.9 mi awayClosed until 6:45am PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. I'm wondering if you accept USDT payments?read full review
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