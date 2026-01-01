Dispensaries with senior discounts in Colfax, California
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- MED & RECElevation 2477 - Nevada City11.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Excellent service and INCREDIBLE ETHICS! Recently when paying I shoved my $ in my pocket. 2 days AFTER I realized I was short 2-$100's I lost that day. Then AFTER 2 more days they called asking if I'd lost something. After much reviewing of video they concluded the 200 they found was mine!!! ELEVATION ROCKS!!!!! AWESOME ETHICS ON TOP OF EXCELLENT BUSINESS PRACTICESread full review
- MED & RECWild Seed Wellness17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins34.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup40.4 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- RECCali Gold Delivery33.4 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I ordered online from Cali Gold for delivery and received my order very quickly. I thought I had ordered a battery but found that it had been left out of my basket. My delivery driver (Mr. Jackson) went above and beyond and let me borrow a battery for the night until he was able to deliver a new one the next day. I also got first time buyer goodies. Will definitely be ordering from here in the future and recommending to friends!!read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins64.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
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