Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Colusa, California
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- RECHigh Way42.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
From entering the store, the vibe is positive and relaxing. Having anxiety, being comfortable is important to me. The staff is beyond friendly, supportive, and very knowledgeable of products and spot-on with recommendations. I appreciate how they listen and don't rush you. They make you feel welcome like you are long friends. I appreciate how they are local with great products at an affordable price. They are always getting in the newest and unique products you will see around. High Way has helped my dog's issues as well as provide me with great products. Thank you for everything.read full review
- RECCali Gold Delivery49.8 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I ordered online from Cali Gold for delivery and received my order very quickly. I thought I had ordered a battery but found that it had been left out of my basket. My delivery driver (Mr. Jackson) went above and beyond and let me borrow a battery for the night until he was able to deliver a new one the next day. I also got first time buyer goodies. Will definitely be ordering from here in the future and recommending to friends!!read full review
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Ukiah Dispensary2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins64.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I live almost directly behind this store. I needed something tonight so I walked over to get something. The website says they're open until 8. I got to their gate at 7:48. The gate was already locked and chained. I don't know about you, but when a store says it closes at 8 I expect them to still be open at 7:48. I need a pot store that realizes that lots of people buy their weed in the evening...read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
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