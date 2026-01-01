Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Corona, California
Results 1-30 of 406
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery7 dealsDeliveryPickup19.0 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
- RECToasty2 dealsDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
I've only used Toasty because of their Stiiizy deals and customer service. Their delivery drivers are nice and extremely communicative with ETAs. I had an issue with a bad Stiiizy pod and called Toasty about it, I wish I got the lady's name on the phone that helped me, but she was super helpful and I received a replacement within 45 mins. 10/10read full review
- RECHigh Seas | Cannabis BoutiqueDeliveryPickup25.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Can't even leave website feedback for Leafly because it bugs. This review is for Leafly delivery. Never using Leafly again, they hide fees and deals. I was under the assumption my order was 90 bucks plus tax and ended up being charged 22$ more when the order got here. Wasn't able to tip because of it. Will be using High Seas website for my future orders since they are upfront and legit with the amount. Good product selection. Don't trust Leafly.com to do it for you, shophighseas is better and accurate.read full review
- RECMedcare Farms18.6 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I decided to give Medcare a visit yesterday since I was in the area, and boy I’m glad I did. The staff was awesome, and they had some fire products in there. Taylor helped me out and introduced me to some new brands. I also received a promo preroll from sluggers, fireeeee!! This will be my new go to spot. Super friendly staff, very helpful and for informative of some of the new brands I was introduced to. The showroom is immaculate, very clean and very inviting…the waterfall on the wall is dope!! I’ll be back…(in my terminator voice)read full review
- RECThe New Guys - Delivery19.6 mi awayClosed until 8:30am PT
Rarely do I leave reviews where I was denied service, but that was because Leafly recommended them for delivery when I'm out of their service area. Drew was far beyond helpful and apologetic, and they truly wanted to help me out. If I'm ever in Moreno Valley, this will be my first stop!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.