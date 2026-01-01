Dispensaries with senior discounts in Corona, California
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- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery7 dealsDeliveryPickup19.0 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
- RECHigh Seas | Cannabis BoutiqueDeliveryPickup25.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Can't even leave website feedback for Leafly because it bugs. This review is for Leafly delivery. Never using Leafly again, they hide fees and deals. I was under the assumption my order was 90 bucks plus tax and ended up being charged 22$ more when the order got here. Wasn't able to tip because of it. Will be using High Seas website for my future orders since they are upfront and legit with the amount. Good product selection. Don't trust Leafly.com to do it for you, shophighseas is better and accurate.read full review
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