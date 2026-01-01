Dispensaries with parking on-site in Corona, California
Results 1-30 of 560
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECTropicanna Dispensary and Weed Delivery7 dealsDeliveryPickup19.0 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
- RECHigh Seas | Cannabis BoutiqueDeliveryPickup25.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Can't even leave website feedback for Leafly because it bugs. This review is for Leafly delivery. Never using Leafly again, they hide fees and deals. I was under the assumption my order was 90 bucks plus tax and ended up being charged 22$ more when the order got here. Wasn't able to tip because of it. Will be using High Seas website for my future orders since they are upfront and legit with the amount. Good product selection. Don't trust Leafly.com to do it for you, shophighseas is better and accurate.read full review
- MED & RECVibe Cannabis | Moreno Valley Dispensary (Alessandro)2 dealsPickup19.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
A Hidden Gem in Moreno Valley! Tucked away in what used to be the old Shango location, the newly reopened Vibe by California on Alessandro is the best-kept secret in town. It has all the charm of a mom-and-pop shop with the professionalism of a top-tier dispensary. The moment you walk in, you feel the warmth of a team that genuinely cares about your experience. The new product selection is incredible—thoughtfully curated and clearly chosen with customers in mind. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or just exploring, the staff makes it easy to find what you need. I personally struggle with sleep, and Jocelyn took the time to listen and recommend products that actually worked for me. She was knowledgeable, friendly, and completely on point. If you haven’t stopped by yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. This location is all about quality, care, and community. I can’t recommend it enough—go see for yourself!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.