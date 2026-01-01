Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Cotati, California
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- MED & RECNapa Cannabis Collective24.2 mi awayClosed until 12pm PT
big building - tiny room of products. but that room has all the cannabis products you could ever want, it's got it all. flower, vapes, pipes, cdb stuff, edibles, topicals, even like, cbd bath salts, which I know my mom likes, so that's a definite return trip for me. good quality products. very affordable. very low prices compared to where I live in San Diego. visiting my dad. he's a regular there. I got the dime bag preground 8th of Sleepy Joe OG. only $8! and nice comfy weed. helped me get to sleep when I needed it. good flower, good dispensary. would recommend a visit. oh, and knowledgeable staff, too.read full review
- RECOaktreez Delivery49.5 mi away
I love this shop forever and ever they treated me super super well I felt like an actual partner bc I got to be involved with everything but I wish I could work with the company I just need a license and I’m good if y’all know me y’all know me we be cracking up with the convos I wish to have more in the future this shop has been my life I wish for it be back I love y’all and keep safe Ps: To anybody who read make sure you ask and try to see if the team can help don’t hesitate to ask they are the best team this world could ask for they go to great lengths to help their customers and community please treat them nice and don’t be mad at them if they can’t helpread full review
- MED & RECTop Notch Flowers50.1 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I like how I can go to all the reviews from everybody who has purchased through this business and everybody has positive feedback and only good reviews but 1 person it makes me wonder where you mad they just didn't have your products and for it to be cheap enough for your likening I feel bad for businesses who have to deal with re occuring costumers patient who have ordered previously so I'm a aware of prices and specially and even tax I believe everyone knows that tax is for everyone nobody is exempt to tax I love this delivery service for starting from the ground up and years later I'm still able to get the best product i have ever ordered from any delivery service would recommend to any patient who are look for there medicine.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins111.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECBigfoot Cannabis CoPickup in under 30 mins186.9 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am PT
One of the best dispensaries I have ever been to. They have amazing strains to choose from, the Bigfoot Apple Fritter pre roll is my favorite. Guest service is on point too, Josh and Ginger are knowledgeable about their product, friendly and they always remember what I like. I would drive up the mountain every time to visit this location.read full review
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company5 dealsPickup266.4 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECBud Bros - Cave Junction1 dealDeliveryPickup270.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECBudz Barn1 dealPickup in under 30 mins273.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Love Budz Barn. Great prices and very enjoyable staff. Nice, bright, comfortable store too. Really love that Fridays are 20% off the jar bud. Today was the first time we online ordered and picked up. So convenient. Definitely will do that again. Of course, I still ended up buying a couple other strains but oh well. Looking at a nice weekend.read full review
- MED & RECThe Spot Cannabis CollectivePickup in under 30 mins278.3 mi awayPreorder until 7:30am PT
- MED & RECWeedbucks - Rogue RiverPickup284.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECBudz Cannabis Superstore1 dealPickup in under 30 mins290.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECTamerans290.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- MED & RECWeedbucks - MerlinPickup in under 30 mins291.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I was directed to the pre roll section of merchandise display I saw a strain with my percentage l requirement and named after one off my favorite actors in his role in breaking bad, now how Kool is that, and to top it off smoking was just as wonderful... oh the product came from TKO. well named. BW grants passread full review
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup347.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
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