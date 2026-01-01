Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Crescent City, California
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- MED & RECBud Bros - Cave Junction1 dealDeliveryPickup40.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECBigfoot Cannabis CoPickup in under 30 mins63.7 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am PT
One of the best dispensaries I have ever been to. They have amazing strains to choose from, the Bigfoot Apple Fritter pre roll is my favorite. Guest service is on point too, Josh and Ginger are knowledgeable about their product, friendly and they always remember what I like. I would drive up the mountain every time to visit this location.read full review
- MED & RECTamerans66.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- RECBudz Cannabis Superstore1 dealPickup in under 30 mins66.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECSensible Cannabis Company5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins78.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & RECThe Spot Cannabis CollectivePickup in under 30 mins80.1 mi awayPreorder until 7:30am PT
- MED & RECRogue Valley Cannabis- Central Point1 dealPickup82.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great experience everytime! Everyone there is very friendly and outgoing. They were very knowledgeable when I needed help going in for the first time. They are great with keeping stock of everything and if it's not there they always give the best options to replace. I had an issue with an online order through leafly and they made it right without me asking. Things happen, they get busy, we all know things get lost easy with electronics. But they still made sure to not let me walk out without being 100% happy. I will be a returning customer until forever.read full review
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company5 dealsPickup84.2 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECMoss CrossingDeliveryPickup166.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
- MED & RECSweet Tree Farms1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins166.9 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
I love this this place and the people who work there. The selection is awesome and the prices are great. The service is very personalized . I have been going here for a few years so the budtenders know what I like and help me choose if I'm having trouble picking something. this place is awesome. I will always shop here.read full review
- MED & RECDreams Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins167.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECWeedAgain - EugenePickup in under 30 mins167.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I have been going to weed again in Eugene for the last 6 years the service has always been great and they had always showed respect to the Veterans with 25% off. As of today 3/17/26 they will no longer show the Veterans any respect or Seniors. Those discounts have been replaced with some lame points system that makes little sense. They do how ever still offer a happy hour discount for anyone 21 and over that cares to back them selves inside the lobby. Yeah happy hour discount but screw the Vets. The own of the shop was on hand and tried to give me a bunch of hokum how they don’t get reimbursed from the discount… and how taxes this and that. So just so you all know the dispensary at the bottom of 30 has vet discount as does the one in Goshen as does the one at the Medication station in cottage grove as does just about every shop I’ve called.read full review
- MED & RECEmerald City Medicinal2 dealsPickup168.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECGoing Green Eugene2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins168.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
My number 1 dispensary - worth the 30 minute drive! Wide ranging selection of excellent quality flower. Dee or Minion usually help me and both are fantastic; very knowledgeable, helpful and friendly. Great rewards program; it seems like every time I go there I get a discount on my purchases. Can’t say enough good things about this shop.read full review
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