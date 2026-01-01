Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Davis, California
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- RECCali Gold Delivery25.0 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I ordered online from Cali Gold for delivery and received my order very quickly. I thought I had ordered a battery but found that it had been left out of my basket. My delivery driver (Mr. Jackson) went above and beyond and let me borrow a battery for the night until he was able to deliver a new one the next day. I also got first time buyer goodies. Will definitely be ordering from here in the future and recommending to friends!!read full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins54.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
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