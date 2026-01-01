Dispensaries with military discounts in Davis, California
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- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup27.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECTrees of Knowledge15.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Desiree is always so sweet and kind and patient with us, whenever we have questions or need a fast response time they are always on it. We needed our weed asap today and they came thru! Amazing quality ounces they keep my favorite brands in stock and really great prices for high quality high testing bud it's too good to pass up. We love supporting y'allread full review
- MED & RECHerbNJoy - Walnut Creek Delivery7 dealsDeliveryOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins54.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECNapa Cannabis Collective35.0 mi awayClosed until 12pm PT
big building - tiny room of products. but that room has all the cannabis products you could ever want, it's got it all. flower, vapes, pipes, cdb stuff, edibles, topicals, even like, cbd bath salts, which I know my mom likes, so that's a definite return trip for me. good quality products. very affordable. very low prices compared to where I live in San Diego. visiting my dad. he's a regular there. I got the dime bag preground 8th of Sleepy Joe OG. only $8! and nice comfy weed. helped me get to sleep when I needed it. good flower, good dispensary. would recommend a visit. oh, and knowledgeable staff, too.read full review
- MED & RECLoe Dispensary44.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great experience I've only been there twice but I've enjoyed it much more than going to sparc. Workers are very kind and will help you find what you want and will tell you the best things they got. I was given a tour my first time which is more than sparc has ever done. It's truly a business that cares about it's customers.read full review
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